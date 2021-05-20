Three Unopposed Races in Damariscotta May 20, 2021 at 10:55 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNo Contests in Damariscotta ElectionNomination Papers Available in DamariscottaDamariscotta Validates Budgets, Elects Board MembersDamariscotta Elects Officers, Validates Education BudgetsNo Contests in Damariscotta Election Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!