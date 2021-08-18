Treasures & Treats at Edgecomb Five Mile Yard Sale August 18, 2021 at 4:19 pm Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFive Mile Yard Sale and Bake SaleWestport IslandDinner and Auction in WashingtonFeed Our Scholars to Hold Bake Sale in Wiscasset44th Annual North Nobleboro Day Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!