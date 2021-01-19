Two Alna Selectmen Will Not Seek Reelection January 19, 2021 at 3:56 pm Hailey BryantYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentAlna Town Clerk ResignsAlna to Elect Three OfficialsInterim Town Manager Starts Work in Waldoboro Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!