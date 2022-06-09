Two Candidates Contest RSU 40 Board of Directors June 9, 2022 at 11:18 am Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRSU 40 Trims Budget Proposal Ahead of May VoteWaldoboro to Decide Contested Race for School BoardEnergy MattersFunds for MVHS Senior Trip Will Go to StudentsRSU 40 Board Split on Disbursement of Funds to MVHS Seniors Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!