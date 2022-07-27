Two Injured in SUV-Golf Cart Crash in Dresden July 27, 2022 at 8:38 am Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSUV Rolls Over in NobleboroWoman Extricated From SUV after Crash in BristolCollision Sends Cement Truck off Road in EdgecombCLC Ambulance Picks Bristol Paramedic as New ChiefNo Injuries in Bremen Pickup Crash Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!