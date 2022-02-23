Two Running for Bristol Board of Selectmen February 23, 2022 at 2:24 pm Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesContested Races in Bristol for Selectman, Parks and RecreationBristol Planning Board to Survey Residents About SignsBristol Residents Hear from Municipal Candidates During ForumNomination Papers Available in BristolBristol Budget Committee Recommends Budgets for Fire Department, Parks Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!