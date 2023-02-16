Two Seats Available on South Bristol Select Board February 16, 2023 at 1:59 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSinking Groundwater Levels Rise To Forefront At Comprehensive Plan MeetingSouth Bristol Appoints Shellfish WardenSouth Bristol to Send Broadband Survey to ResidentsSouth Bristol Candidates UnopposedSouth Bristol Approves Budget Hikes, Including New Pre-K Program Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!