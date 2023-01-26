Two Seek Alna Select Board Seats Unopposed January 26, 2023 at 11:47 am Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesOne Candidate Officially Running for Vacant Somerville SeatOne Candidate Officially Running for Vacant Somerville SeatOne Nominee for Alna Election, One Potential Write-In CandidateAlna to Fill First Selectman Vacancy in DecemberWiscasset to Hold Special Election for Selectman’s Seat Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!