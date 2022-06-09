Two Seek Westport Selectman Seat June 9, 2022 at 11:37 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Nomination Papers for Town Officials SubmittedCurry for Westport Island Select BoardLifelong Learner Seeks Select Board SeatWestport Island Schedules Town MeetingWestport Island Election is June 11 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!