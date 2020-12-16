Two Staffers at Damariscotta Preschool Test Positive for COVID-19 December 16, 2020 at 10:34 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Preschooler Tests Positive for COVID-19, No OutbreakLincoln County Picks Up Six COVID-19 Cases, Two HospitalizationsNCS Teachers Earn Praise from School OfficialsSouth Bristol, Coastal Kids Partnership on HoldOpen House at Damariscotta Montessori Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!