Unpermitted Truck Terminal Could Cost Applicant ‘Tens of Thousands’ in Penalties March 16, 2022 at 10:41 am Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDOT Planning for Belvedere Road Roundabout in 2024Waste WatchWiscasset Police Chief Weighs in on Federal StreetDamariscotta Ramp Closed To TrafficTractor Trailer Accident In Waldoboro Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!