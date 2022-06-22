Volunteers Sought to Help Plan Birthday Celebration June 22, 2022 at 8:53 am Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNomination Papers Available in WaldoboroCommentary: The Wanderer is Home: A Tribute to Mark BiscoeNew District Attorney Takes Oath of OfficeHistorical Sign UnveilingHistorical Society Anniversary Celebration Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!