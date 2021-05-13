Volunteers to Clean Up Historic Site on Westport Island May 13, 2021 at 10:57 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHistoric Westport Island Home to Be Dismantled, ReassembledLand Trust to Hold Ribbon-Cutting at New Westport Island PreserveWestport Selectmen Discuss Website Privacy PolicyWestport Selectmen Grant Land Trust’s Abatement RequestsWestport Islanders Welcome Volunteer Home from Hospital Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!