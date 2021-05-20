Voters Give Initial Approval to Budget for Wiscasset Schools May 20, 2021 at 12:57 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset School Budget Down 8.7%Westport Island Voters Keep Budget Committee, Support DonationsWiscasset Voters Approve Education Budget, Down 3.93%Wiscasset Voters Narrowly Approve Payment of 2018-2019 OverdraftsNew RSU 40 Budget Meeting, Referendum Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!