Voters Pass RSU 12’s $26 Million Budget June 23, 2023 at 1:17 pm Meira BienstockYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRSU 12 Voters Approve School BudgetVoters Validate RSU 12 BudgetRSU 12 Voters Approve $26 Million Budget, Validation Set for June 13Six Out of Seven Towns Approve RSU 12 BudgetEvery Article Passes At RSU 12 Budget Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!