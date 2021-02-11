Waldoboro Man Arrested After Wiscasset Crash February 11, 2021 at 9:13 am Hailey BryantYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDresden Man Taken to Hospital after CrashTruck Mishap Causes Route 1 Slowdown at Nobleboro-Waldoboro LineWiscasset Police Arrest Edgecomb Man after High-Speed Chase‘A Good and Kind Man,’ Edgecomb Retiree Dies in Wiscasset CrashPickup Burns on Route 1 in Nobleboro Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!