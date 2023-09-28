Waldoboro Recreation Department Shows Continued Community Involvement September 28, 2023 at 10:15 am Johnathan RileyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoboro Recreation Director Adapts to Changes in PositionWaldoboro to Have Shortened Youth Soccer SeasonUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust EventsWaldoboro Hires MVHS Grad as New Recreation DirectorUpdate: Missing Jefferson Woman Found in Waterville Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!