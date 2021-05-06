Waldoboro Scores Projected 76.67% Increase in State Funds May 6, 2021 at 9:14 am Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Municipal Budget Up 1.29%Edgecomb School Committee Adjusts Budget After No VoteBremen Sees Decrease in Tax RateNewcastle Selectmen Set Tax RateBremen Sets Mil Rate Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!