Waldoboro’s Sylvania Committee Reviews Survey; Recreation Ideas Popular November 17, 2022 at 2:55 pm Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesUpcoming Bristol Workshop to Address New Solar Options in MaineLincolnHealth Looks to Expand Parking Lot at Teel House SiteNewcastle to Vote on Core Zoning CodeJefferson Revises Building Permit ApplicationsLocal Designer Earns Grand Prize In Kitchen Design Contest Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!