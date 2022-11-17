Waldoborough Historical Society Focuses on Local Service in Veterans Day Observance November 17, 2022 at 2:09 pm Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoborough Historical Society Launches Fundraiser with BookRevere Bell Rings for Veterans DayOpen Door at Waldoborough Historical SocietyPicnic on the Common Concludes 150 Days of Bell-Ringing in WiscassetWaldoboro Veterans Ring Revere Bell to Honor Those Who Serve Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!