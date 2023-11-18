Waldoborough Historical Society Sounds Bells for Veterans November 18, 2023 at 12:35 pm Molly RainsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHonoring Veterans at Medomak Middle SchoolPonder & StirWaldoboro VoicesDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkMarines Celebrated in Damariscotta Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!