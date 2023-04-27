Water Main Breaks On Bristol Road April 27, 2023 at 11:24 am Sherwood OlinYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNews Update – Water Service Quickly Restored In DamariscottaGSB Sanitary District Proposes 5 Percent Increase in Water RateSanitary District: No Need for Alarm About Test ResultsConstruction Damages Water Main on Academy HillCLC YMCA Upgrading Sewer and Water Infrastructure Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!