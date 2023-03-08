Westport Island Bridge Scheduled For One-Lane Traffic March 8, 2023 at 4:52 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNobleboro Schedules Meeting About Mills Speed BumpsEagle’s Nest Alters Wiscasset Bypass PlansBreaking News – Eagle’s Nest Alters Wiscasset Bypass PlansDOT Presents Findings on Bristol Road Speed LimitA $5 Million Non-Solution Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!