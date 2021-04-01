Westport Island Broadband Proposal Heads to Vote April 1, 2021 at 12:14 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island Receives One Plowing BidWestport Island Schedules Town MeetingWestport Island to See 2.5% Rise in Education BillWestport Island Seeks Bicentennial GrantWestport Island Applies for COVID-19 Funds Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!