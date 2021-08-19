Westport Island History Center Exhibits Collections of Verlie Colby Greenleaf August 19, 2021 at 2:02 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMuseum Showcases 100 Years of Westport Island through Resident’s LifeWiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to HesperRSU 12 Board Approves Heat Pumps for Three BuildingsWestport Island Hemlocks in Danger, Arborist SaysWestport Selectmen to Hold Hearing on Abatement Request Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!