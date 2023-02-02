Westport Island Meeting Focuses on Old Dump Site Assessment February 2, 2023 at 8:33 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island Postpones Landfill PresentationWestport Island Selectmen Sign ASK Project Grant AgreementWestport IslandNew Fire Truck Delayed for NobleboroBremen to Vote Saturday on Transfers for Education, Fire Truck Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!