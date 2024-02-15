Westport Island Prepares for Special Town Meeting February 15, 2024 at 9:57 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island Special Town Meeting to Consider Assessing ChangeNobleboro Approves Town Warrant, Expects Revaluation ContractWhitefield Hires Assessing FirmWestport Signs Agreement with AssessorWestport Island Board Discusses Town Revaluation Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!