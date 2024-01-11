Westport Island Relaxes COVID Restrictions for Residents January 11, 2024 at 1:52 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNobleboro Joins County Animal Control ProgramCounty Creates Full-Time Animal Control PositionNobleboro Selectmen Talk Animal Control with SheriffWhitefield Selectmen Sign Up For County-Wide Animal Control ServicesWestport Island Selectmen Field Complaint of ‘Violent Dog Attack’ Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!