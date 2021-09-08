Westport Island Residents Celebrate Labor Day with an Old Fashioned Picnic September 8, 2021 at 4:51 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island Dems Celebrate Labor DayWestport Islanders Scarf Down Chicken, Dunk Fire Chief at FundraiserFiremen’s Grill Fundraiser Draws Over 200 in Westport IslandWestport VFD Chicken Barbecue SaturdaySummerfest Fun for Dogs and People Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!