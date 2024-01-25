Westport Island Select Board Receives Storm Damage Reports January 25, 2024 at 9:50 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island Comprehensive Plan Committee to Hold First MeetingWestport Continues Wright House WorkWestport Declines to Stop Sand DeliveriesWestport IslandWestport Island to Begin New Year with Computer, Security Upgrades Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!