Westport Island Select Board Soon to Become a ‘Zoom’ Meeting Town March 2, 2023 at 9:51 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island Select Board Elects New ChairTarbox Vacates Board Chair’s SeatWestport Select Board Changes Meeting ScheduleWestport Select Board Accepts Another ResignationWestport Island Sets Special Town Meeting Date Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!