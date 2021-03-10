Westport Island Selectmen Discuss Committees March 10, 2021 at 1:41 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Considers Internet Upgrades at Town BuildingsWestport Island Learns of Reduction in Transfer Station BillWestport Island Selectmen Sign Contract with Wiscasset Transfer StationWestport Island Selectmen Settle Issue of Sand OwnershipWestport Island Sand Shed Repaired Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!