Westport Island Selectmen Sign Remote Meeting Policy January 4, 2022 at 10:08 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island Selectmen Amend Remote Participation PolicyWestport Island to Appoint Comprehensive Plan CommitteeWestport Selectmen Cancel MeetingsWestport Island Selectmen Discuss CommitteesWestport Island Selectmen Accept Boiler Bid Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!