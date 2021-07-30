Westport Island Selectmen Vote to Bank Road Assistance Funds July 30, 2021 at 8:46 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRoads Plan Tops Warrant for Westport Island Town MeetingWestport Selectmen Discuss Sand PolicyWestport Island Fields Request to Stop Sand DeliveriesWestport Island Selectmen Defend Response to Sand IssueWestport Island Selectmen Settle Issue of Sand Ownership Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!