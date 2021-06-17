Westport Island Town Meeting Saturday June 17, 2021 at 8:44 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island Selectmen Sign Contract with Wiscasset Transfer StationWestport Island Dedicates Annual Report to Former Fire ChiefWestport Island Selectmen Propose Comprehensive Plan CommitteeWestport Selectmen Accept Donation of AntiqueWestport Island Selectmen Hold Last Meeting of 2016 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!