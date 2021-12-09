Westport Island Town Office Reopens, Hearing Scheduled for Remote Meeting Policy December 9, 2021 at 3:03 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLawsuit against Westport Island to Go to HearingWestport Seeks More COVID-19 FundsWestport Island Advances Technology UpgradeWestport to Continue Remote OperationsWestport Island FD to Hold Post-Storm Public Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!