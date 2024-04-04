Westport Island Wanting For Candidates April 4, 2024 at 11:09 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island Voters Elect Tarbox Second SelectmanWestport Island Has Two Candidates for SelectmanWestport Nomination Papers for Town Officials SubmittedWestport Island Nomination Papers AvailableWestport Island Schedules Town Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!