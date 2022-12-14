Westport Islanders Approve Special Town Meeting Articles December 14, 2022 at 4:44 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Voters Elect New Selectman, Reelect Road CommissionerWestport Plans Party for Retired Longtime SelectmanWestport Island Takes Care of Town Business, Honors Outgoing SelectmanWestport Island Voters Say Yes to Sand-And-Salt ShedWestport Island Celebrates the Service of Longtime Selectman Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!