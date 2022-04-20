Westport Nomination Papers for Town Officials Submitted April 20, 2022 at 3:25 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island Voters Elect Tarbox Second SelectmanWestport Island Fields Request to Stop Sand DeliveriesWestport Island Schedules Town MeetingWestport Island Schedules ElectionWestport Island Has Two Candidates for Selectman Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!