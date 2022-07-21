Westport Plans Party for Retired Longtime Selectman July 21, 2022 at 4:39 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island Sand and Salt Shed to Receive First DeliveryWestport Island Selectmen Sign Contract with Wiscasset Transfer StationWestport Selectmen Reflect on 1895 Town BusinessWestport Voters Elect New Selectman, Reelect Road CommissionerWestport Island Voters Say Yes to Sand-And-Salt Shed Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!