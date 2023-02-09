Westport Select Board Accepts Another Resignation February 9, 2023 at 8:59 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island Selectmen Settle Issue of Sand OwnershipWestport Island Selectmen Discuss Sand DeliveriesWestport Island Selectmen Thank DOT for Tree WorkWestport Island Selectmen Discuss CommitteesWestport Island Sand Shed Almost Ready Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!