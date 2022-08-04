Westport Select Board Changes Meeting Schedule August 4, 2022 at 11:12 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island Select Board Elects New ChairWestport Island Selectmen Thank DOT for Tree WorkWestport Island Selectmen Sign Contract with Wiscasset Transfer StationWestport Voters Elect New Selectman, Reelect Road CommissionerWestport Island Dedicates Annual Report to Former Fire Chief Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!