Westport Selectmen Consider Biweekly Meetings July 13, 2022 at 2:21 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island Welcomes New SelectmanBaker Road Issues Continue on Westport IslandWestport Island Sand Shed RepairedWestport Considers Internet Upgrades at Town BuildingsWestport Island Selectmen Thank DOT for Tree Work Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!