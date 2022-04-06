Westport Selectmen Decide on Winter Salt April 6, 2022 at 3:47 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island OKs Employee-Paid Dental InsuranceWestport Island Sand Shed RepairedWestport Selectmen Approve Holiday HoursWestport Selectmen Discuss Harbor Committee Ordinance UpdateWestport Selectmen Commend Volunteers Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!