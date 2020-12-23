Westport Selectmen Discuss Plowing Priorities December 23, 2020 at 8:26 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island Selectmen Propose Comprehensive Plan CommitteeWestport Island Selectmen Sign Contract with Wiscasset Transfer StationWestport Island Dedicates Annual Report to Former Fire ChiefWestport Island Fields Request to Stop Sand DeliveriesWestport Island Election is June 11 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!