Westport Selectmen Set Public Hearings for Town Meeting Articles May 26, 2022 at 3:47 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island Harbor Committee to Review OrdinancesWestport Island Comprehensive Plan Clears Second HearingWestport Island Expects Judgment in Lawsuit This SummerWestport Island Selectmen Sign Remote Meeting PolicyWestport Selectmen Review Assessment Cards Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!