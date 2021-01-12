Westport Selectmen to Hold Hearing on Abatement Request January 12, 2021 at 3:55 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island Gets $5K GrantWestport Considers Internet Upgrades at Town BuildingsWestport Island Selectmen Shift Focus to AssessmentsWestport Island Selectmen Finish Meeting Before Lights Go OutWestport Selectmen Agree to Extension for Property Sale Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!