Westport to Hold Informational Meeting on Marijuana Options February 23, 2022 at 3:54 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsWestport Island OKs Vision StatementWestport Island to Consider Marijuana Moratorium Article for Town MeetingWestport Selectmen Review Assessment Cards Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!