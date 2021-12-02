What You Need to Know about Maine’s Preparations for the New COVID-19 Variant December 2, 2021 at 4:01 pm Caitlin Andrews, Bangor Daily NewsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEnergy MattersLincoln County COVID-19 Cases Continue ‘Leveling Off’Maine’s Rate of New COVID-19 Infections Exceeds a Dozen StatesCoastal EconomistMaine Will Now Text People Who Test Positive for the Coronavirus Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!