Whitefield Chooses Recipient of Spirit of America Award January 20, 2021 at 9:45 am Hailey BryantYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhitefield Seeks Free Internet Connection for Town LibraryWhitefield Selectmen Discuss Recreation Area, Culvert RepairWhitefield Adds Funds for Digital Sign to BudgetWhitefield Selectmen Consider Complaints About Office HoursWhitefield Voters Approve Marijuana Moratorium at Special Town Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!